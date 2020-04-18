Theodore’s Lamical Perine ready for NFL dream to become reality

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Theodore’s Lamical Perine is on the cusp of seeing his NFL dreams become reality.

“This is one of the biggest opportunities of my life,” Perine told News 5 via a FaceTime call this week. “It’s probably going to be one of the happiest moments of my life. This is something I’ve been working towards since I was four years old.”

The former Florida running back is currently projected as a mid-round pick. NFL.com’s prospect analysis projects Perine to be a quality backup in the league.

Throughout the process, Perine says he’s worked to block out all that noise.

“I’m my biggest motivator. I feel like I expect the most out of myself at all times. I know what I’m capable of,” said Perine. “A lot of people might not think the same things I do, but at the end of the day when it’s time to play football and be who I am I know I’m one of the best at what I do.”

Perine finished his Florida career with 2,485 rushing yards and 30 total touchdowns. He also impressed at this year’s Senior Bowl, scoring the games fist touchdown and being named the South’s Outstanding Player.

He still has a few days to wait before he gets that coveted NFL phone call, but Perine is making sure to soak up each moment along the way.

“Just to have this opportunity and be in this position, allowing teams to see what type of player and person I am, it’s been a great ride,” said Perine. “Being able to go to the Senior Bowl and NFL Combine, having all those opportunities a lot of people wish they could have, I’ve been able to be in those shoes.”