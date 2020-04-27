Sun Belt ties draft record with seven players selected

SUN BELT – The Sun Belt Conference boasted another strong showing in the NFL Draft as seven former football standouts were selected in the 2020 edition of the league’s Player Selection Meeting.



Louisiana offensive lineman Robert Hunt was selected in the second round (39th overall) by the Miami Dolphins, Appalachian State running back Darrynton Evans was chosen in the third round (93rd overall) by the Tennessee Titans, Appalachian State linebacker Akeem Davis-Gaither was picked in the fourth round (107th overall) by the Cincinnati Bengals, Louisiana offensive lineman Kevin Dotson was taken in the fourth round (135th overall) by the Pittsburgh Steelers, Georgia Southern defensive back Kindle Vildor was picked in the fifth round (163rd overall) by the Chicago Bears, Georgia Southern placekicker Tyler Bass was selected in the sixth round (188th overall) by the Buffalo Bills and Louisiana running back Raymond Calais was taken in the seventh round (245th overall) by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.



Seven NFL Draft selections for the Sun Belt tied for the most in conference history with the seven picks in 2010. This year’s draft selections marked the 13th-straight year the Sun Belt had at least one player selected and the 12th time in 13 years the conference boasted multiple picks in the same draft.