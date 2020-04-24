SEC dominates first round of NFL Draft

In this still image from video provided by the NFL, LSU quarterback Joe Burrow celebrates, in Athens, Ohio, after being chosen first by the Cincinnati Bengals during the NFL football draft, Thursday, April 23, 2020. (NFL via AP)

In total, nine players that starred in last season's #1 Alabama vs. #2 LSU game were selected Thursday night in the first round.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – They say ‘It Just Means More’ in the SEC, and that proved to be true Thursday night.

15 players from the SEC were taken in the first round of the NFL Draft, a new record.

The LSU Tigers became the first team in the common draft era to have a quarterback (Joe Burrow), running back (Clyde Edwards-Helaire) and a wide receiver (Justin Jefferson) all taken in the first round of the same draft.

Alabama’s Nick Saban also made history Thursday night. When the Miami Dolphins selected Tua with the 5th overall pick, Coach Saban became the first head coach in the common draft era to produce a 1st round selection at all non-specialist positions.

With Tua Tagovailoa going in the 1st round, Coach Saban is the 1st college head coach in the common draft era to produce a 1st-round pick at every non-specialist position.#FirstRoundU | #BamaFactor | #RollTide pic.twitter.com/XgAMll66KS — Alabama Football (@AlabamaFTBL) April 24, 2020

