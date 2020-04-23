Prop bets still popular despite change in draft setting

"You can bet on how many dogs will be seen on screen, the over/under is 3.5," said Sheridan.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – The 2020 NFL Draft will go down in history, as the league has moved the draft to a virtual setting this year to comply with social distancing guidelines.

The draft is a popular betting event each year, with people wagering on everything from who will be the top pick to how many times Roger Goodell will be hugged.

Danny Sheridan told News 5 this week that despite the change in setting, this year’s virtual draft is still popular for those looking to place a wager.

“You can bet on anything. You can bet on the first pick, will he get hugged by his mom, dad or girlfriend. You can bet on how many dogs will be seen on screen, the over/under is 3.5,” said Sheridan. “How many people will be wearing glasses? How many guys will wear a tie? Will pizza be seen at a draftees home? Pizza is a 6-to-1 favorite.”

The NFL Draft begins Thursday night.