NFL Draft preview with Jim Nagy

MOBILE, Ala. (WRKG) – WKRG News 5 talks with Senior Bowl Executive Director Jim Nagy to get the latest news surrounding next week’s NFL Draft.

What, if any, changes do you expect with the draft being held virtually this year?

“On draft day, it might affect trades. It might affect a teams ability to trade how they want to trade. It will be interesting to see how it’s all done, I know a few teams right now are working ahead to get those trades in place before we get to draft weekend.”

Jalen Hurts had a big week in Mobile here at the Senior Bowl, what are you hearing from teams around the league concerning his draft ceiling?

“Jalen has probably risen more in this draft process than anybody at any position. He came to Mobile and most teams saw him as a 4th or 5th round pick. Now, talking to guys in the league, he’s not going to get out of the 2nd round. Which is awesome, I’m so happy for Jalen. He’s got himself to that point. He came to Mobile and had a good week, he had a lot of distractions with a lot of people pulling at him and he handled that stuff really well behind the scenes.”

“He’s got himself in a position where you can think about him getting on the field earlier than you originally thought. Now that the coaches are a part of the process, that’s why I see him moving from the 3rd to the 2nd round. You’re hearing a lot of Pittsburgh buzz right now. Mike Tomlin is a big part of their draft process. A lot of rumors I sort roll my eyes at, but that one seems like it could be true because I can see Tomlin liking Jalen.”

What have you heard about Tua’s status? With new restrictions placed on the draft process this year, do you get the sense that the health concerns are real or is he still a lock as a Top-5 pick?

“With Tua, it’s a real concern for a lot of teams. Some teams have taken him off the board, but those teams probably don’t need a quarterback. It’s going to be a roll of the dice. I love him as a player, he’s been a great player. He’ll be a really good pro if he stays healthy. It’s not just his hip though, he has a thicker medical file that teams are sorting through. When you watch his tape, he gets hit a lot behind a good offensive line. Some guys have a knack for slipping and avoiding heavy contact and he just absorbs it. That has teams concerned.”

There’s a lot of talk about the quarterbacks and wide receivers, but what other group is deep with talent this year?

“It’s a good year to need an offensive tackle. It’s not as deep on the interior of the offensive line. We had some good ones at the Senior Bowl, we got bailed out by some graduated juniors. It’s a deep tackle class and I really like the linebackers. That’s not being talked about a lot.”

Mock drafts seem to have mixed feelings about Auburn’s Marlon Davidson, where do you see him being selected?

“Marlon had a good couple days at the Senior Bowl. He and Derrick Brown had really good senior years. I think they both made wise decisions to come back for their senior years. Marlon I think will go late 1st/early 2nd round. That’s the sweet spot for him.”