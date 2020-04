The Jets selected the former Theodore and Florida running back with the 120th overall pick in the NFL Draft.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Former Theodore star Lamical Perine is heading to New York.

The Jets selected the former Theodore and Florida running back with the 120th overall pick in the NFL Draft.

The @nyjets have a new running back.



All Lamical Perine did for @GatorsFB was make plays. pic.twitter.com/yMoUK5GKWk — SEConCBS (@SEConCBS) April 25, 2020

Perine will team up with Le’Veon Bell in the Jets’ backfield.