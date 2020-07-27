Jalen Hurts signs rookie contract with the Eagles

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Jalen Hurts is officially a member of the Philadelphia Eagles.
Hurts’ agent tweeted a picture of the former Alabama/Oklahoma quarterback signing his rookie contract.
The Eagles took Hurts with the 53rd overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. Ian Rapoport reports his rookie deal is worth $6.02 million over four years, and includes a $1.94 million signing bonus.
