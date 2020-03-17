How the Coronavirus has impacted the NFL Draft process

Only a few schools were able to hold their annual Pro Days before these restrictions went into effect.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – “Yeah it’s really uncharted waters right now, the NFL hasn’t ever gone through a situation like this,” said Senior Bowl Executive Director Jim Nagy.



Despite the recent free agent frenzy, the National Football League has not been immune to the coronavirus. The league sent out a mandate late last week prohibiting any pre-draft visits and teams pulled their scouts from the road. These decisions will have a huge impact on April’s draft.



“The lower level competition guys get drafted based on what they do in their workouts this time of the year. If a guy tests really well at his pro day, it could convince a team to take a shot in the later rounds on him,” said Nagy.



Only a few schools were able to hold their annual Pro Days before these restrictions went into effect. Only a limited number of players are invited to the NFL Combine and Senior Bowl each year, and those that made the trip to Mobile in January may see the biggest draft boost.



“They had the longest exposure to these NFL teams. The week in Mobile was very advantageous to those guys. It’s just human nature, these guys are basing decisions on information they collect in a short time frame,” said Nagy.



As of now, Nagy and his staff are working on ways to help these NFL prospects make their dreams become reality.



“If there’s anyway for guys on our staff to get with agents or a group of players to time them, we’re looking into doing that. Because it’s too bad some of these players are getting hurt by it,” said Nagy.