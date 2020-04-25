Henry Ruggs wears robe for good cause during NFL Draft

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Former Alabama wide receiver Henry Ruggs stole the show Thursday night when he was shown wearing a robe during the first round of the NFL Draft.
The Las Vegas Raiders selected Ruggs with the 12th overall pick. Ruggs quickly became an internet sensation for his choice of draft attire, but the best part was he was wearing the robe for a good cause.
Ruggs tweeted on Friday that he teamed up with Old Spice to help raise awareness for Old Spice’s $320,000 donation to the United Way. Darren Rovell reports the donation is on behalf of the first round rookies so they can start their community service efforts.