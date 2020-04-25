Henry Ruggs wears robe for good cause during NFL Draft

NFL Draft

The Las Vegas Raiders selected Ruggs with the 12th overall pick.

by:

Posted: / Updated:
SEC_Championship-Alabama’s_Offense_Football_65022-159532.jpg59159418

FILE – In this Saturday, Nov. 24, 2018, file photo, Alabama wide receivers DeVonta Smith (6) and Henry Ruggs III (11) celebrate a touchdown reception by Ruggs during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Auburn in Tuscaloosa, Ala. The Tide hasn’t had a Top 15 offense under coach Nick Saban. Enter […]

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Former Alabama wide receiver Henry Ruggs stole the show Thursday night when he was shown wearing a robe during the first round of the NFL Draft.

The Las Vegas Raiders selected Ruggs with the 12th overall pick. Ruggs quickly became an internet sensation for his choice of draft attire, but the best part was he was wearing the robe for a good cause.

Ruggs tweeted on Friday that he teamed up with Old Spice to help raise awareness for Old Spice’s $320,000 donation to the United Way. Darren Rovell reports the donation is on behalf of the first round rookies so they can start their community service efforts.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Trending Stories

Trending Stories