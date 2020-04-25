Henry Ruggs wears robe for good cause during NFL Draft

FILE – In this Saturday, Nov. 24, 2018, file photo, Alabama wide receivers DeVonta Smith (6) and Henry Ruggs III (11) celebrate a touchdown reception by Ruggs during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Auburn in Tuscaloosa, Ala. The Tide hasn’t had a Top 15 offense under coach Nick Saban. Enter […]

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Former Alabama wide receiver Henry Ruggs stole the show Thursday night when he was shown wearing a robe during the first round of the NFL Draft.

The Las Vegas Raiders selected Ruggs with the 12th overall pick. Ruggs quickly became an internet sensation for his choice of draft attire, but the best part was he was wearing the robe for a good cause.

It’s not to be comfortable. Raiders pick Henry Ruggs III got paid to wear that bathrobe. He’s wearing an Old Spice robe to call attention to the company's $320,000 donation to United Way on behalf of rookies from all 32 NFL teams to kickstart their community efforts. pic.twitter.com/qNAe5AAlim — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) April 24, 2020

Ruggs tweeted on Friday that he teamed up with Old Spice to help raise awareness for Old Spice’s $320,000 donation to the United Way. Darren Rovell reports the donation is on behalf of the first round rookies so they can start their community service efforts.