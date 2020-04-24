Dolphins decide to gamble on QB Tagovailoa’s durability

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) -- The 2020 NFL Draft runs Thursday through Saturday and Florida running back and Theodore High grad Lamical Perine is expected to be the latest player from the Mobile area to be selected.

15 players from Mobile and Baldwin Counties have been taken in the first round of the draft, most recently in 2014 when C.J. Mosley and Jimmie Ward were selected. JaMarcus Russell is the area's only number one overall pick. The quarterback was taken by the Oakland Raiders in 2007.