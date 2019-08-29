NFL cut down day approaches for local players

The Saints Taylor Stallworth is entering his second year in the NFL

Most News 5 area players appear secure in their roster spots

The NFL’s final preseason games take place Thursday. Then each team will have until Saturday to cut down to its 53 man roster. Here’s a look at players from the WKRG News 5 area and their prospects.

Ryan Anderson

Daphne/Alabama

LB Washington

Reporters who follow the Redskins say Anderson will retain his starting job after a training camp challenge.

Mark Barron

St. Paul’s/Alabama

LB Pittsburgh

The Steelers will start Barron at one of their inside linebacker positions in their 3-4 defensive scheme. Barron signed a two year, $12 million free agent deal after playing in the Super Bowl in February for the L.A. Rams

Deshaun Davis

Vigor/Auburn

LB Cincinnati

The Cincinnati Enquirer reports Davis has not had an especially impressive training camp but will still make the final roster.

D.J. Fluker

Foley/Alabama

G Seattle

Fluker should start at guard after signing for two years at $9 million.

Graham Gano

Tate/Florida State

K Carolina

The 32-year-old has nursed a sore knee in training camp and backup Joey Slye has been impressive. Still, Gano is projected as the opening day starter.

Tytus Howard

Monroe County/Alabama State

T Houston

The first round draft pick broke a finger in training camp but is expected to be ready for opening week. The Texans desperately need a solid performance from Howard.

Rodney Hudson

B.C. Rain/Florida State

C Oakland

The 30-year-old former All Pro will make $8.6 million in the final year of his contract with the Raiders.

Julio Jones

Foley/Alabama

WR Atlanta

Jones hasn’t played in preseason due to nagging injuries and the Falcons’ desire to protect their most valuable player. Jones is set to make $9.6 million this year but could sign a new contract extension at any time.

Eric Lee

Daphne/South Florida

DE Detroit

The Detroit Free Press predicts that Lee will be cut. He spent 2018 bouncing back and forth between the Lions’ practice squad and active roster.

Jordan Leggett

Navarre/Clemson

TE Tampa Bay

ESPN projects Leggett will not be one of three tight ends to make the Buccaneers 53 man roster.

A.J. McCarron

St. Paul’s/Alabama

QB Houston

McCarron did not appear in any pre season games due to a hand injury, but could be healthy by Week 1 to back-up Deshawn Watson.

Terrell McClain

Pensacola/So. Florida

DT Arizona

The 31-year-old McClain was cut by the Cardinals on Monday

C.J. Mosley

Theodore/Alabama

LB N.Y. Jets

Mosley signed a five-year, $85 million contract with the New York Jets, with $51 million guaranteed. It’s the largest contract ever given an inside linebacker

Jamey Mosely

Theodore/Alabama

LB N.Y. Jets

ESPN projects that the rookie free agent, and C.J.’s brother, will not make the team

Captain Munnerlyn

Murphy/So. Carolina

CB Buffalo

Munnerlyn was signed during training camp and projects as a reserve nickelback and special teams player with the Bills.

Darius Philon

Vigor/Arkansas

DT Arizona

Philon was released after being arrested for an armed confrontation with a stripper outside a Phoenix bar.

Michael Pierce

Daphne/Samford

DT Baltimore

Pierce will make $3 million this season. He’s the Raven starting nose tackle.

Damarious Randall

Pensacola/Arizona State

CB Arizona

USA Today’s 53 man Arizona roster projection does not include Randall

Jeremy Reaves

Pensacola Catholic/South Alabama

CB Washington

NBC Sports reports Reaves has “turned heads” in training camp but still is on the bubble to make the 53 man roster.

Ryan Santoso

Pace/Minneota

P Detroit

As a rookie, Santoso was cut by the Lions after training camp. He has kicked and punted in preseason games this year but faces an uphill battle to unseat Detroit’s kicking specialists.

Akeem Spence

Fort Walton Beach/Illinois

DT Miami

Spence and his $3 million dollar salary were victims of a Miami youth movement. He was cut Tuesday.

Ito Smith

McGill-Toolen/Southern Miss

RB Atlanta

Smith seems secure as the back up to Falcon starting tailback Devonta Freeman.

Taylor Stallworth

Murphy/South Carolina

DT New Orleans

A second year pro, Stallworth appears to have retained his rotational spot on the Saints defensive line.

Jaquiski Tartt

Davidson/Samford

S San Francisco

Tartt should start at strong safety. He will make up to $3.3 million this year.

Jimmie Ward

Davidson/No. Illinois

DB San Francisco

The San Jose Mercury News projects Ward is safe. He’s on a one year, $4.5 million deal.

T.J. Yeldon

Daphne/Alabama

RB Buffalo

Buffalo beat writers believe that Yeldon will be behind Shady McCoy, the ancient Frank Gore and rookie Devin Singletary on the Bills running back depth chart, but still should make team after a strong Week-3 showing against the Lions.

