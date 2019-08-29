NFL cut down day approaches for local players

The NFL’s final preseason games take place Thursday. Then each team will have until Saturday to cut down to its 53 man roster. Here’s a look at players from the WKRG News 5 area and their prospects.
Ryan Anderson
Daphne/Alabama
LB Washington
Reporters who follow the Redskins say Anderson will retain his starting job after a training camp challenge.
Mark Barron
St. Paul’s/Alabama
LB Pittsburgh
The Steelers will start Barron at one of their inside linebacker positions in their 3-4 defensive scheme. Barron signed a two year, $12 million free agent deal after playing in the Super Bowl in February for the L.A. Rams
Deshaun Davis
Vigor/Auburn
LB Cincinnati
The Cincinnati Enquirer reports Davis has not had an especially impressive training camp but will still make the final roster.
D.J. Fluker
Foley/Alabama
G Seattle
Fluker should start at guard after signing for two years at $9 million.
Graham Gano
Tate/Florida State
K Carolina
The 32-year-old has nursed a sore knee in training camp and backup Joey Slye has been impressive. Still, Gano is projected as the opening day starter.
Tytus Howard
Monroe County/Alabama State
T Houston
The first round draft pick broke a finger in training camp but is expected to be ready for opening week. The Texans desperately need a solid performance from Howard.
Rodney Hudson
B.C. Rain/Florida State
C Oakland
The 30-year-old former All Pro will make $8.6 million in the final year of his contract with the Raiders.
Julio Jones
Foley/Alabama
WR Atlanta
Jones hasn’t played in preseason due to nagging injuries and the Falcons’ desire to protect their most valuable player. Jones is set to make $9.6 million this year but could sign a new contract extension at any time.
Eric Lee
Daphne/South Florida
DE Detroit
The Detroit Free Press predicts that Lee will be cut. He spent 2018 bouncing back and forth between the Lions’ practice squad and active roster.
Jordan Leggett
Navarre/Clemson
TE Tampa Bay
ESPN projects Leggett will not be one of three tight ends to make the Buccaneers 53 man roster.
A.J. McCarron
St. Paul’s/Alabama
QB Houston
McCarron did not appear in any pre season games due to a hand injury, but could be healthy by Week 1 to back-up Deshawn Watson.
Terrell McClain
Pensacola/So. Florida
DT Arizona
The 31-year-old McClain was cut by the Cardinals on Monday
C.J. Mosley
Theodore/Alabama
LB N.Y. Jets
Mosley signed a five-year, $85 million contract with the New York Jets, with $51 million guaranteed. It’s the largest contract ever given an inside linebacker
Jamey Mosely
Theodore/Alabama
LB N.Y. Jets
ESPN projects that the rookie free agent, and C.J.’s brother, will not make the team
Captain Munnerlyn
Murphy/So. Carolina
CB Buffalo
Munnerlyn was signed during training camp and projects as a reserve nickelback and special teams player with the Bills.
Darius Philon
Vigor/Arkansas
DT Arizona
Philon was released after being arrested for an armed confrontation with a stripper outside a Phoenix bar.
Michael Pierce
Daphne/Samford
DT Baltimore
Pierce will make $3 million this season. He’s the Raven starting nose tackle.
Damarious Randall
Pensacola/Arizona State
CB Arizona
USA Today’s 53 man Arizona roster projection does not include Randall
Jeremy Reaves
Pensacola Catholic/South Alabama
CB Washington
NBC Sports reports Reaves has “turned heads” in training camp but still is on the bubble to make the 53 man roster.
Ryan Santoso
Pace/Minneota
P Detroit
As a rookie, Santoso was cut by the Lions after training camp. He has kicked and punted in preseason games this year but faces an uphill battle to unseat Detroit’s kicking specialists.
Akeem Spence
Fort Walton Beach/Illinois
DT Miami
Spence and his $3 million dollar salary were victims of a Miami youth movement. He was cut Tuesday.
Ito Smith
McGill-Toolen/Southern Miss
RB Atlanta
Smith seems secure as the back up to Falcon starting tailback Devonta Freeman.
Taylor Stallworth
Murphy/South Carolina
DT New Orleans
A second year pro, Stallworth appears to have retained his rotational spot on the Saints defensive line.
Jaquiski Tartt
Davidson/Samford
S San Francisco
Tartt should start at strong safety. He will make up to $3.3 million this year.
Jimmie Ward
Davidson/No. Illinois
DB San Francisco
The San Jose Mercury News projects Ward is safe. He’s on a one year, $4.5 million deal.
T.J. Yeldon
Daphne/Alabama
RB Buffalo
Buffalo beat writers believe that Yeldon will be behind Shady McCoy, the ancient Frank Gore and rookie Devin Singletary on the Bills running back depth chart, but still should make team after a strong Week-3 showing against the Lions.