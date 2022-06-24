MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — One of Mobile’s treasures is celebrating a milestone birthday!

Cleon Jones is 80 years young! Cleon’s family and friends gathered at Heron Lakes Country Club Friday night to celebrate. Cleon played 12 years of Major League Baseball and was on the Mets 1969 team that won the World Series. His teammate, Ron Swoboda was on hand for the celebration.

Cleon has done so much more in his life than just playing baseball and there’s more work to do, for a guy who has pretty much seen it all.

“I was semi-successful, I was able to meet all my heroes, going back to Jackie Robinson, Larry Doby, Joe Lewis, Jesse Owens,” said Jones. “I met all these people I Idolized as a kid and I was compelled to ask them, how did they feel when they made it to the big leagues. Because I know how I felt, you don’t know whether you belong truly, until someone shows you and tells you that are, what you think you are.”

While most records show Cleon being born on Aug. 4, 1942, his actual birthday is June 24, 1942.