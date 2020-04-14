New playing field for Jackie Robinson Day: online tributes

SEATTLE, WA – APRIL 15: Mitch Haniger #17 of the Seattle Mariners scores on a single off the bat of Domingo Santana in the sixth inning against the Cleveland Indians during their game at T-Mobile Park on April 15, 2019 in Seattle, Washington. All players are wearing the number 42 in honor of Jackie Robinson Day. (Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images)

NEW YORK (AP) – Major League Baseball is moving its annual celebration of Jackie Robinson online because of the delay in the season caused by the new coronavirus. The Jackie Robinson Foundation is launching a virtual learning hub to coincide with Wednesday’s 73rd anniversary of Robinson breaking the major league color barrier. CC Sabathia and Harold Reynolds are among the former major leaguers reading excerpts from the book by his daughter, Sharon. The MLB Network and MLB.com will feature Robinson-related programming.

