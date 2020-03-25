New Orleans Audubon Aquarium names penguin after Zion Williamson

Pelicans forward Zion Williamson’s on-court performance this season was elevating him into the conversation for 2019-20 Rookie of the Year. Regardless of whether or not the 19-year-old ends up capturing that award, on Tuesday he was honored in a creative, much different manner: New Orleans’ Audubon Zoo chose to name one of its African penguin chicks “Zion,” in recognition of Williamson’s contributions to the Crescent City.

We are so egg-cited to welcome Zion, the newest addition of the African penguin colony born on February 17, 2020 to parents Hubig (mother) and Ocio (father)! 🐧



As the zoo explained of its decision, which acknowledged Williamson’s recent vow to financially support Smoothie King Center staff and employees, “in this time of uncertainty, Zion embraced the New Orleans community with a truly remarkable act of generosity after the NBA season was halted.”

