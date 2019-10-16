NCAA names Blue Wahoo Stadium a top football field in Division II

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Blue Wahoos Stadium at Maritime Park in Pensacola is now a top division II football field for the NCAA.

The Minor League ballpark is also home to the University of West Florida. The Argos have been plaing home games in the park since 2016.

A fan vote conducted by the NCAA.com names Blue Wahoo Stadium as one of the four most mentioned DII facilities in the land. The other three are Buffalo Stadium at West Texas A&M, Cliff Harris Stadium at Ouachita Baptist, and Lubbers Stadium at Grand Valley State.

“The Argos share their stadium with the Pensacola Blue Wahoos, now a part of the Minnesota Twins organization. Aside from getting a glimpse of the premier Double-A stadiums in minor league baseball, this venue sits on Pensacola Bay. If the palm trees and water aren’t enough of a view during an October Gulf South Conference football showdown, don’t be surprised if you see a boat or two sail by in the distance.” NCAA overview written by Wayne Cavadi

The report says the UWF Argos have brought more than 15,000 fans so far in the 2019 season. The Argos are currently 4-1 overall, and 3-0 conference.

