Nats’ Scherzer exits after 12 pitches with apparent injury

Washington Nationals starting pitcher Max Scherzer stretches on the mound during the first inning of the team’s baseball game against the San Francisco Giants, Friday, June 11, 2021, in Washington. Scherzer left the game with an injury. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Nationals ace Max Scherzer exited with an apparent injury after throwing just 12 pitches in Friday night’s start against San Francisco.

There was no immediate report on Scherzer’s condition. Washington typically doesn’t announce information on player injuries until after a game ends.

Scherzer got Giants leadoff hitter LaMonte Wade Jr. to fly out for the first out of the game. Brandon Belt was up next and Nationals manager Dave Martinez and trainer Paul Lessard went out to the mound after Scherzer threw a 96 mph fastball that made the count 3-2.

Scherzer got down and squatted, then stretched from side to side before throwing one pitch in front of Martinez and Lessard. Scherzer left after that warmup throw.

The three-time Cy Young Award winner entered the game with a 5-4 record and a 2.22 ERA. Scherzer, who turns 37 next month, began the night in second place in the NL with 104 strikeouts.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports