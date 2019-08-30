Nationals pitcher Corbin an All Time BayBear

With the Mobile BayBears set to end a 23 year run, News-5 looks back at the best of the ‘Bears.

We are naming the WKRG News 5 All Time Mobile BayBears Team on wkrg.dom.

The selections are based on the player’s or coach’s overall career, not just their time in Mobile. We will reveal members one at a time as the BayBears approach their final game on Sept. 2.



#8

Pat Corbin (2011-12)

Drafted in the 2nd round of the 2009 MLB Draft by the Angles, Corbin was traded to the Arizona organization in 2010 and played for the Mobile BayBears in 2011. That year he produced possibly the finest season on the mound in franchise history. Corbin went 9-8 with a league leading 142 strikeouts in 160 innings. He set a franchise record by hurling 27.3 scoreless innings as the BayBears won the Southern League title. Corbin started the 2012 season in Mobile but was called up by Arizona after just four starts (2-0, 0.57). Corbin won 14 games in 2013 and 14 games in 2017 and appeared in the 2013 and 2018 MLB All Star Games. He signed as a free agent with Washington, prior to the 2019 season. Corbin was a close friend of former BayBear teammate Tyler Skaggs who died in July, 2019.



Previously named:

General Manager – Bill Shanahan

Bat Boy – Wade Vadakin

Coach- Andy Green

Manager – Turner Ward

#28 Player – Wiki Gonzalez

#27 Player – Nick Ahmed

#26 Player – Sean Burroughs

#25 Player – Tyler Skaggs

#24 Player – Jake Lamb

#23 Player – Jarrod Parker

#22 Player – Brian Lawrence

#21 Player – Khalil Greene

#20 Player – A.J. Pollock

#19 Player – Adam Eaton (Pitcher)

#18 Player – Adam Eaton (Outfield)

#17 Player – Rodrigo Lopez

#16 Player – Gerardo Parra

#15 Player – Wade Miley

#14 Player – David Peralta

#13 Player – Ender Inciarte

#12 Player – Craig Breslow

#11 Player – Gary Matthews, Jr.

#10 Player – Mark Reynolds

# 9 Player – Matt Clement

