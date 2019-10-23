Multiple Mobile County HS football games moved to Thursday

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile County Public School System released the following statement Wednesday morning.

The following MCPSS games have been moved from Friday to Thursday due to weather:

– Theodore @ MGM

– Blount @ Saraland

– Baldwin County @ B.C. Rain

– Citronelle @ Wilcox County



This game was already scheduled for Thursday:

– Jackson @ LeFlore (Ladd Stadium)

As of right now, the other MCPSS games will be played as originally on Friday. We will send you something if that changes.



Rena Philips | Director of Communication

