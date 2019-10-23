Multiple Mobile County HS football games moved to Thursday

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile County Public School System released the following statement Wednesday morning.
The following MCPSS games have been moved from Friday to Thursday due to weather:
– Theodore @ MGM
– Blount @ Saraland
– Baldwin County @ B.C. Rain
– Citronelle @ Wilcox County
This game was already scheduled for Thursday:
– Jackson @ LeFlore (Ladd Stadium)
As of right now, the other MCPSS games will be played as originally on Friday. We will send you something if that changes.
Rena Philips | Director of Communication
Latest Stories:
- Republican lawmakers protest democrats’ closed door impeachment hearing
- The difference between tropical, extra-tropical, subtropical and post-tropical cyclones
- Residents in 1 Mississippi county owe over $2M in trash fees
- Mobile principal selected as one of 10 recipients for Terrel H. Bell Awards
- Newsfeed Now for Oct. 23: Remains possibly found of missing AL girl; Tornado damage flyover in AR