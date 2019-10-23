Multiple Mobile County HS football games moved to Thursday

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile County Public School System released the following statement Wednesday morning.

The following MCPSS games have been moved from Friday to Thursday due to weather:
– Theodore @ MGM
– Blount @ Saraland
– Baldwin County @ B.C. Rain
– Citronelle @ Wilcox County
 
This game was already scheduled for Thursday:
– Jackson @ LeFlore (Ladd Stadium)

As of right now, the other MCPSS games will be played as originally on Friday. We will send you something if that changes.


Rena Philips | Director of Communication
 

