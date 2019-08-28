MS high school football player collapses at practice

by: WJTV

Posted: / Updated:

MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — During football practice, Tuesday afternoon, August 27, a Madison Central High School player collapsed while walking on the track.

Trainers immediately stepped in with emergency treatment, and the student was quickly transported by ambulance to the hospital.

The thoughts, prayers, and concerns of the Madison County Schools family are with our player, his family, and his Madison Central team. We are thankful for the fast action of excellently trained and equipped MCHS athletic staff and first responders.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc.

