MS high school football player collapses at practice

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) - State health officials are urging restaurant workers to take extra precautions as a hepatitis outbreak continues to grow in the state. Since September of 2018, 132 cases of hepatitis A have been reported in the state, including as many as 3 in Baldwin County. The infections in Baldwin County happened in July. Thirty cases of HAV were reported in July 2019, the highest number of monthly cases since the outbreak began.

In a press release, the Alabama Department of Public Health, " encourages food service owners and managers to consider requiring hepatitis A vaccine for all food workers. While food workers are not at a higher risk than other workers, some fall into high-risk groups and would place customers at risk if they became infected. "