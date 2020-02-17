Moss Point’s Booker enjoys first All Star Game experience

Booker finished second in the Three Point Shooting contest

Devin Booker was on the winning side as Team LeBron deated Team Giannis 157-155 in the NBA All Star Game Sunday night in Chicago. It was his first All Star Game appearance.

The Moss Point High grad played 19 minutes and scored six points on 3-for-8 shooting, included a one-handed follow-up dunk in the second quarter. The Phoenix suns star was a late addition to the All Star Game, replacing the injured Damian Lillard of Portland.

Saturday, Booker finished second to Sacramento Kings guard Buddy Hield in the 3-point contest.

The 23-year-old told the Arizona Republic that the entire weekend was a great experience.

“Looking up in the stands, seeing my mom and my sister up there, waving and blowing kisses to me,” Booker said. “I know they probably didn’t expect me to be in an all-star game and be sitting right there and get to experience the whole thing. That’s what’s it’s always about for me. Just the experience you can give to your friends and family.”


