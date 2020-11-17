Morris gets eight carries, Tartt likely out for the season

Here is a recap of Week 10 performances by local NFL players
Ryan Anderson
Daphne/Alabama
LB/DE Washington
Anderson played on 14-percent of Washington’s defensive snaps in a loss to Detroit.
Mark Barron
St. Paul’s/Alabama
LB Denver
Barron is on injured reserve with a hamstring injury. He hasn’t appeared in a game with Denver, but could return later this year.
D.J. Fluker
Foley/Alabama
G/T Baltimore
Fluker started at tackle and played in 52-percent of the Ravens’ offensive snaps in a loss to New England.
Graham Gano
Tate/Florida State
K N.Y. Giants
Gano kicked field goals of 35 and 44 yards in the Giants win over Philadelphia.
Tytus Howard
Monroe County/Alabama State
T Houston
Howard played 100% of offensive snaps for the Texans, as well as on special teams, in a loss to Cleveland.
Rodney Hudson
B.C. Rain/Florida State
C Las Vegas
Hudson played 100% of offensive snaps for the Raiders in a win over Denver.
Bryce Huff
St. Paul’s/Memphis
LB N.Y. Jets
The Jets had a bye in Week 10
Julio Jones
Foley/Alabama
WR Atlanta
The Falcons had a bye in Week 10.
A.J. McCarron
St. Paul’s/Alabama
QB Houston
McCarron did not play in the Texans’ loss in Cleveland.
Alfred Morris
Pine Forest/Florida Atlantic
RB N.Y. Giants
Morris rushed eight times for 34 yards in his second game with the Giants, a victory over Philadelphia.
La’Mical Perine
Theodore/Florida
RB N.Y. Jets
The Jets had a bye in Week 10
Jeremy Reaves
Pensacola Catholic/South Alabama
CB Washington
Reaves played only on special teams for Washington in a loss to the Lions.
Ito Smith
McGill-Toolen/Southern Miss
RB Atlanta
The Falcons had a bye in Week 10.
Taylor Stallworth
Murphy/South Carolina
DT Indianapolis
Stallowrth had a tackle and played on 28-percent of the Colts defensive snaps in a win over Tennessee.
Jaquiski Tartt
Davidson/Samford
S San Francisco
Tartt was placed on injured reserve with a toe injury and is likely out for the year, according to 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan.
Jimmie Ward
Davidson/No. Illinois
DB San Francisco
Ward had four combined tackles and two passes defended, but dropped a possible interception in a loss to the Saints.
T.J. Yeldon
Daphne/Alabama
RB Buffalo
Yeldon was not active for the Bills loss to Arizona.