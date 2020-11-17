Morris gets eight carries, Tartt likely out for the season

Sports

A look at how local players did in Week 10 of the 2020 NFL season

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Here is a recap of Week 10 performances by local NFL players

Ryan Anderson

Daphne/Alabama

LB/DE Washington

Anderson played on 14-percent of Washington’s defensive snaps in a loss to Detroit.

Mark Barron 

St. Paul’s/Alabama

LB Denver

Barron is on injured reserve with a hamstring injury. He hasn’t appeared in a game with Denver, but could return later this year.

D.J. Fluker

Foley/Alabama

G/T Baltimore

Fluker started at tackle and  played in 52-percent of the Ravens’ offensive snaps in a loss to New England.

Graham Gano

Tate/Florida State

K N.Y. Giants

Gano kicked field goals of 35 and 44 yards in the Giants win over Philadelphia.

Tytus Howard

Monroe County/Alabama State

T Houston

Howard played 100% of offensive snaps for the Texans, as well as on special teams, in a loss to Cleveland.

Rodney Hudson

B.C. Rain/Florida State

C Las Vegas

Hudson played 100% of offensive snaps for the Raiders in a win over Denver.

Bryce Huff

St. Paul’s/Memphis

LB N.Y. Jets

The Jets had a bye in Week 10

Julio Jones

Foley/Alabama

WR Atlanta

The Falcons had a bye in Week 10.

A.J. McCarron

St. Paul’s/Alabama

QB Houston

McCarron did not play in the Texans’ loss in Cleveland.

Alfred Morris

Pine Forest/Florida Atlantic

RB N.Y. Giants

Morris rushed eight times for 34 yards in his second game with the Giants, a victory over Philadelphia.

La’Mical Perine

Theodore/Florida

RB N.Y. Jets

The Jets had a bye in Week 10

Jeremy Reaves

Pensacola Catholic/South Alabama

CB Washington

Reaves played only on special teams for Washington in a loss to the Lions.

Ito Smith

McGill-Toolen/Southern Miss

RB Atlanta

The Falcons had a bye in Week 10.

Taylor Stallworth

Murphy/South Carolina

DT Indianapolis

Stallowrth had a tackle and played on 28-percent of the Colts defensive snaps in a win over Tennessee.

Jaquiski Tartt

Davidson/Samford

S San Francisco

Tartt was placed on injured reserve with a toe injury and is likely out for the year, according to 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan.

Jimmie Ward

Davidson/No. Illinois

DB San Francisco

Ward had four combined tackles and two passes defended, but dropped a possible interception in a loss to the Saints.

T.J. Yeldon

Daphne/Alabama

RB Buffalo

Yeldon was not active for the Bills loss to Arizona.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Trending Stories