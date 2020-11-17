Morris gets eight carries, Tartt likely out for the season

A look at how local players did in Week 10 of the 2020 NFL season

Here is a recap of Week 10 performances by local NFL players

Ryan Anderson

Daphne/Alabama

LB/DE Washington

Anderson played on 14-percent of Washington’s defensive snaps in a loss to Detroit.

Mark Barron

St. Paul’s/Alabama

LB Denver

Barron is on injured reserve with a hamstring injury. He hasn’t appeared in a game with Denver, but could return later this year.

D.J. Fluker

Foley/Alabama

G/T Baltimore

Fluker started at tackle and played in 52-percent of the Ravens’ offensive snaps in a loss to New England.

Graham Gano

Tate/Florida State

K N.Y. Giants

Gano kicked field goals of 35 and 44 yards in the Giants win over Philadelphia.

Tytus Howard

Monroe County/Alabama State

T Houston

Howard played 100% of offensive snaps for the Texans, as well as on special teams, in a loss to Cleveland.

Rodney Hudson

B.C. Rain/Florida State

C Las Vegas

Hudson played 100% of offensive snaps for the Raiders in a win over Denver.

Bryce Huff

St. Paul’s/Memphis

LB N.Y. Jets

The Jets had a bye in Week 10

Julio Jones

Foley/Alabama

WR Atlanta

The Falcons had a bye in Week 10.

A.J. McCarron

St. Paul’s/Alabama

QB Houston

McCarron did not play in the Texans’ loss in Cleveland.

Alfred Morris

Pine Forest/Florida Atlantic

RB N.Y. Giants

Morris rushed eight times for 34 yards in his second game with the Giants, a victory over Philadelphia.

La’Mical Perine

Theodore/Florida

RB N.Y. Jets

The Jets had a bye in Week 10

Jeremy Reaves

Pensacola Catholic/South Alabama

CB Washington

Reaves played only on special teams for Washington in a loss to the Lions.

Ito Smith

McGill-Toolen/Southern Miss

RB Atlanta

The Falcons had a bye in Week 10.

Taylor Stallworth

Murphy/South Carolina

DT Indianapolis

Stallowrth had a tackle and played on 28-percent of the Colts defensive snaps in a win over Tennessee.

Jaquiski Tartt

Davidson/Samford

S San Francisco

Tartt was placed on injured reserve with a toe injury and is likely out for the year, according to 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan.

Jimmie Ward

Davidson/No. Illinois

DB San Francisco

Ward had four combined tackles and two passes defended, but dropped a possible interception in a loss to the Saints.

T.J. Yeldon

Daphne/Alabama

RB Buffalo

Yeldon was not active for the Bills loss to Arizona.