Mobile’s Paige Madden leads Virginia to National Swimming Title, could Olympics be next?

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile’s Paige Madden is on her way to the United States Olympic trials in swimming, and she’s one of the favorites to make the team.

Paige, a graduate of UMS-Wright, helped lead the University of Virginia women’s swimming team to the National Championship last month. The senior had a meet to remember as she won three individual events and was on a winning relay team, which earned Paige the Most Valuable Swimmer of the National Championship.

Paige is now training for the U.S. Olympic Trials, which will be held in Omaha in June. She could qualify for the Tokyo Games as an individual or as a member of the U.S. relay team.

“Yeah, I try not to put too much pressure, or expectations, on myself,” Paige said. “That’s easier said than done. I’m not really counting on it, but I’m hoping for it, so we will see.”

Paige has worked extremely hard to get where she is today. She is a product of the city of Mobile swim association. WKRG News 5 featured Paige a couple of times during her high school years. She took part in the 2016 Olympic Trials, which should help her in June. She credits 13 years of swimming for CMSA for preparing her for the big stage.

“From age 5 to age 18, you know earlier morning practices before school, I really think, above everything else, it just made me really tough just doing all those early morning practices, practicing twice a day in not the most ideal conditions, you know that made me into the person I am today,” Paige said. “It made me really tough, dedicated and, um, I have my coaches back there to thank for that.”

Her former coach Greg Davis said he is not surprised at the amount of success Paige has had at Virginia and thinks she has a great shot at making the U.S. Olympic team in June.

