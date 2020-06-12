Mobile’s Carlton Martial Walter Camp All-American

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — One of the best underdog stories in the country added another chapter Thursday when Troy junior linebacker Carlton Martial was named to the prestigious Walter Camp Preseason All-America First Team.

Martial, a former walk-on from McGill-Toolen Catholic High School, who checks in between 5-foot-9 and 5-foot-10, is one of just two Group of Five players on the Walter Camp All-America First Team and just one of two G5 players from the defensive side of the football on the first or second team.

Last year as a sophomore, the Mobile, Ala., native became just the 12th player and first underclassman in the last 20 years at the FBS level to finish a season with at least 100 tackles, 15 tackles for loss and three interceptions. He closed the year with 126 tackles, the most by a Troy player since 2000, and 18.5 tackles for loss, the fifth most in a season in Troy history, and three picks.

LATEST STORIES