Breaking News on the Gulf Coast

Mobile’s Carlton Martial Walter Camp All-American

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — One of the best underdog stories in the country added another chapter Thursday when Troy junior linebacker Carlton Martial was named to the prestigious Walter Camp Preseason All-America First Team.

Martial, a former walk-on from McGill-Toolen Catholic High School, who checks in between 5-foot-9 and 5-foot-10, is one of just two Group of Five players on the Walter Camp All-America First Team and just one of two G5 players from the defensive side of the football on the first or second team.

Last year as a sophomore, the Mobile, Ala., native became just the 12th player and first underclassman in the last 20 years at the FBS level to finish a season with at least 100 tackles, 15 tackles for loss and three interceptions. He closed the year with 126 tackles, the most by a Troy player since 2000, and 18.5 tackles for loss, the fifth most in a season in Troy history, and three picks.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Trending Stories