MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — On this week’s WKRG Sports Overtime, Randy Patrick talks with Susan Harrell, the ambassador for the Mobile Tennis Center to talk about tennis tournaments, possibly getting new courts and the ‘Serve it Up with Love’ Tournament.

According to Harrell, the tennis center holds year-round tournaments for players around the United States. Harrell said tennis in the Mobile area brings in the second-highest amount of tourists, the first highest being Mardi Gras.

One of their biggest events is the ‘Serve it Up with Love’ Tournament which benefits the Child Advocacy Center. It will be held from April 3 through April 5. In 2021, the tournament had over 400 players competing in it, making it the biggest charity tournament in Alabama.

Harrell said employees with the Tennis Center are hoping to get soft courts, which would bring more visitors into the city. The center currently only has hard courts.