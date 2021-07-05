Mobile Sports Hall of Famer Ralph Taylor dies

"Tin Cup" was a player, coach, scout, and official

MOBILE, Ala (WKRG) — Mobile Sports Hall of Fame member Ralph “Tin Cup” Taylor has died at the age of 89.

Taylor played baseball at Alabama State in the early 1950’s and then in the Cleveland Indians and Cincinnati Reds organizations. He later was a scout for the Houston Astros and the Atlanta Braves.

Taylor coached basketball, baseball, and track at Blount High School from 1961 to 1970.

Taylor also was a prolific sports official. He was a college football and basketball referee for 27 years and was a high school official for five decades.

Taylor was inducted into the Mobile Sports Hall of Fame in 2005 and later was a member of the organization’s board of directors.