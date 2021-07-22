Mobile Sports Hall of Famer Coleman dies

Was QB for national championship team at Southern Miss

CITRONELLE, Ala (WKRG) — Billy Coleman, a member of the Mobile Sports Hall of Fame, died Thursday at the age of 83.

Coleman played football at Vigor before going to Southern Miss, where as a quarterback in 1962, he led the Golden Eagles to the Small College National Championship. Coleman played in the Blue-Gray All Star Game.

Coleman later became head football coach at Satsuma and Citronelle High Schools where he amassed 148 victories.

Coleman was inducted into the Mobile Sports Hall of Fame in 2002. He was also a member of the Southern Miss “M Club” Hall of Fame, inducted in 2001.