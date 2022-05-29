Columbus, GA. (WKRG) — The top-ranked University of Mobile Softball team earned their 51st victory of the 2022 season on Saturday afternoon following a 3-0 shutout win over the University of Science & Arts.

The win for Mobile advances the Rams to the semifinals of the 2022 NAIA Softball World Series where the team will return to action Monday night, May 30.

The shutout for Mobile was the sixth of the 2022 NAIA Softball World Series and the 20th of the season for the top-seeded Rams.

Mobile’s 2-0 start earns the Rams a date with the second-seeded Stars of Oklahoma City University on Monday night, May 30. First pitch between the top two seeds is scheduled for 6:00 PM CT.