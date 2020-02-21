Mobile Rams new coach is an Indiana basketball legend

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — When University of Mobile Rams Head Coach Darnell Archey gives advice on shooting three pointers and free throws — it’s coming from a guy who can shoot the lights out!

Rams 1st year head coach Darnell Archey is no stranger to Mobile, the Indiana basketball legend was on Matthew Graves’ staff at South Alabama for five years and left after the coaching change.

“After we left mobile i knew coach niland was probably looking at retiring sometime soon, my family, my little girls, mobile is home to them and the opportunity came up and i went after it, ” said Archey.

He was on fire in the bulldogs victory. Archey was a standout shoot for Butler University in the early 2000s. Darnell played college ball for Butler and led the country in 3 pointers and still holds the record for most consecutive free throws making 85 in a row over at 3 season stretch.

“Free throw shooting I led the nation in 2003, my sophomore i was one of the top 3 point shooters in 2001. For me growin up in the state of Indiana, kind of like here in football in Alabama, that’s all i did was play basketball, for me to get on the court, I wasn’t the most athletic, I knew I had to be able to shoot the basketball, I spent 45 to an hour a day just getting those reps luckily, it translated to the game.”

March Madness is right around the corner and coach is the go to guy for tournament stories as a player at Butler he played in 3 NCAA tournaments. As an assistant, he coached in 3 final 4 games.

“Every possession matters, every game matters, doesn’t matter who you are playing, I try to get that over to them, because that is the fomular of success that we had as a player and a coach with Brad Stevens at Butler Univeristy, just take every game like it’s your last. “

Some of his players were surprised to learn that their new head coach is a basketball legend in the hoosier state.

“You look at him, he looked like he never played, but ovbviously he did some pretty amazing stuff playing at Bulter, I had no idea.

“He works with me almost everyday, focus and form just all those little things that can throw your shot off that can help it and really make a big impact.”

“My goal is to one day see one of my players to break my record, that’s my ultimate goal and I would probably step aside at that time.”

The Rams beat Blue Mountain College tonight, they host Bethel University on Saturday.