BIRMIGHAM, Ala. (WKRG) — In three seasons at UAB, Andy Kennedy as led the Blazers men’s basketball program to a Conference USA Tournament championship and NCAA Tournament appearance. The Blazers have won 78 games during that time.

On Kennedy’s staff at UAB is Mobile-native Josh Lane. The 2016 Murphy High School graduate has been a part of the Blazers program for seven years. He was promoted to Director of Players Relations in 2022.

Lane has several roles on Kennedy’s staff at UAB, including the organization of summer camps. The Blazers hosted 70 kids on Monday, giving youngsters a chance to work on their skills.

“We just want to make sure everybody has fun, that’s the ultimate goal,” said Lane. “At the end of the day everybody won’t be a college basketball player. But that’s not to say everybody can’t come and have fun. That’s my biggest goal.”

Lane attended UAB after graduating from Murphy. He was a student manager for the Blazers for four years of undergrad. Upon graduation, Lane became a graduate assistant for UAB for two years.

“I just want to make sure everyone’s happy,” Lane said of the children attending camp. “Make sure that everybody takes home something that can help them later on.”

Last season, Lane was selected to take part in the TopConnect Leadership Academy while graduating with a master’s degree in business administration. In 2019, he was one of 48 managers selected for the inaugural NCAA Academy.