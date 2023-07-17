MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Racing is back at Mobile International Speedway and it’s clear that short track fans were eager to see drivers in action.

More than 6,000 fans packed the grandstand and infield at MIS Saturday as operations resumed under new manager Eddie Shoemaker. The change in management closed the speedway gates in April.

Track officials tell WKRG that Saturday’s crowd was the largest in a decade, dating back to the ARCA Mobile 200’s.

Several divisions hit the track for opening night, including Pro Late models, Sportsman, Pure Stocks and Crown Stocks.

Winners at MIS on Saturday, June 15:

Pro Late Model – Augie Grill

Pure Stocks – Jimmy Hollingsworth

Sportsman – BJ Leytham

Crown Stocks – Kris Rummel

Trucks – Okie Mason

Legacy Stocks – Cole Peavy