MOBILE, Ala. — (WKRG) After a successful re-opening on July 15th, the Mobile International Speedway held its second racing event of the summer on Saturday.

Once again, multiple divisions hit the track in an event-filled night. Several divisions also saw purse increases, thanks to additional sponsors.

Maddox Langham competed in three of the five events and took the checkered flag in the Truck Series. Full list of Saturday’s winners are listed below:



Pure Stocks: Robert Loper

Sportsman: B.J. Leytham

Truck: Maddox Langham

Outlaw: Derick Griffin

Crown Stocks: Hunter Lambert

Racing returns to Mobile International Speedway for Back To School Night on Saturday, August 12th. WKRG Sports Director Simone Eli will serve as the race’s grand marshal.