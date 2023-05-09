MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Just a month into Mobile International Speedway’s racing season, this weekend’s race has been canceled. Regular local cars, pure stock, sportsman trucks, and Pro Late Models were set to take the track Saturday, May 13th. MIS race manager and promoter, Gina Knowles posted the news on the MIS Facebook page and WKRG confirmed the news with a source. They’ve only had three racing weekends so far in the season.

In the Facebook post, Knowles said the track is undergoing mid-season management changes putting a halt to racing this weekend. In 2021, Knowles took over the track’s lease. WKRG has reached out to Knowles for additional comment but has not heard back. This story will be updated as we learn more.