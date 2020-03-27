Mobile duo waiting for European football season to start

“When we got here, everything was supposed to fall together. But when the Coronavirus took off everything went down really fast,” said Lewis.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – “Some Days I wake up thinking – man I wish the season would come on. We were ready to play because the season was supposed to start April 5th. Now we have to change our mindset to maybe June or maybe the season will be canceled,” said Laparish Lewis.



Like here in America, sports leagues around the world have been put on hold because of the Coronavirus. Laparish Lewis and Keith Ray left Mobile for Poland recently to play professional football overseas. But shortly after meeting their new teammates, everything was put on hold.



“When we got here, everything was supposed to fall together. But when the Coronavirus took off everything went down really fast,” said Lewis.



Other than working out in the gym at their hotel, they’re also practicing social distancing by staying in. They’re thousands of miles from home in these uncertain times, but they’re grateful to have each other to lean.



“It makes all the difference, if you’re by yourself you’ll be worried about what’s going on,” said Lewis.

“It’ll drive you crazy man if you’re alone, people here our teammates are with their families. They don’t want to go out, they keep in contact with social media. As far as being around people, it’s just me and Laparish,” said Keith Ray.



Sports leagues all over are navigating these uncharted waters, but for this Mobile duo that’s led to some innovation game prep.



“Our coach purchased Madden 2008 so he could create our team and playbook so we could go through progressions and stuff for the offense,” said Lewis.



They’re hopeful their season can start in late April or early May, but for now like most of us, they just have to wait.