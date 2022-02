MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Semmes native Mitchell Murrill is approaching a milestone on the horse racing track.

The Mary G. Montgomery High School graduate is an outstanding jockey. Mitchell, who’s been racing since 2014, won five races over the weekend at the Fair Grounds in New Orleans. He now has 998 career wins.

This Thursday could be a big day for Mitchell and his family. He has nine mounts on the Thursday card and should reach the 1,000 win mark this week.