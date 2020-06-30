Mobile Christian graduate wins Gatorade state track honor

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Josiah Harry, a recent graduate of Mobile Christian High school, has been named the winner of the Gatorade Alabama Boys Track and Field Athlete of the Year Award.

Josiah won state championships in the discus and shot put his junior year. Earlier this year in a meet in March, Josiah’s mark in the shot put over 64 feet was the best throw in the nation in outdoor high school track and field.

Josiah earned a track and field scholarship to the University of Alabama. Josiah is now in contention for the Gatorade National Boys Track and Field Award which will be announced in July.

