Hank Aaron Statue Unveiled in 2017

(CBS Newspath) — Original Story from March 2017

So this is what a 9 foot version of Hank Aaron looks like. The Atlanta Braves revealing the statue of this sports legend as both he and his wife to take it all in person.

Hank Aaron said, “I’m not quite that tall, but it’s a beautiful statue really.”

I know it’s hard to tell just by looking which one is the Real Hank Aaron and which one is the statue. Yes, one is 9 feet tall and bronze, but Atlanta Braves CEO Terry McGuirk put it by stating “Hank has always been larger than life. Not to mention, he probably looked that tall to opposing pitchers.”

The evening with Hank Aaron event was not just a chance for people to catch an early, intimate glimpse for the New Suntrust Park. It was about meeting and greeting an Atlanta sports icon and taking in the unveiling of his statue designed by world renowned artist Ross Rossin, which captures the moment Aaron hit record setting Home Run number 755. At the time, it was MLB’s All-Time Home Run record.

“I think about what my mother man many years ago when she told she said son she said if you chase your dream long enough you’ll find out that you can fulfill it.” said Aaron.

The night brought out well-known faces such as ambassador and former Atlanta mayor Andrew Young. All fans can view Aaron’s statue when the stadium hosts the Braves home opener there next Month April 14th at Suntrust Park.