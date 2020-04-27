Blue Wahoos grounds crew staying busy during shutdown

“I’m grateful for our ownership for keeping this going. Some ball clubs are shutting down to where there is nobody there,” said Hannah.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – “We keep maintaining the grass because the grass doesn’t stop growing,” said Dustin Hannah, head groundskeeper with the Pensacola Blue Wahoos.

Blue Wahoos Stadium is nearly empty, except for Dustin Hannah and his crew.

“We’re doing some aerification and verti-cutting and fertilizing. It’s stuff you normally wouldn’t do with games going on. You usually look for an off time to do that stuff. But now we’ve got some open time,” said Hannah.

Hannah’s job is a labor of love, working everyday to keep one of minor league baseball’s top venues in pristine condition. Their hard work is paying off, he just hopes the field can see game action sooner than later.

“You’re doing this work and it’s awesome to see it, the grass is healthy and it plays well but I hate that people can’t come out and enjoy the view of the ballpark,” said Hannah.

We don’t know what the future holds for this baseball season, but Hannah and his crew are making sure the field is ready for whatever comes.

And for the time being, he’s grateful he gets to keep doing what he loves.

“I’m grateful for our ownership for keeping this going. Some ball clubs are shutting down to where there is nobody there,” said Hannah.