The short history of baseball’s Negro Leagues is suddenly a tale for our times. It’s about how men like Jackie Robinson, Willie Mays and Hank Aaron got their start in a game that was separate but not equal, and how they went on to prove they were the equals of ballplayers anywhere.
A planned major league-wide celebration of the 100-year anniversary of the founding on the Negro Leagues was shelved because of the coronavirus pandemic. So it moved to an online campaign called “Tip Your Cap,” drawing tributes from presidents, civil rights leaders, entertainers and athletes everywhere.
- A long-overdue ‘Tip of the Cap’ to baseball’s Black pioneers
