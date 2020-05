The Jackson Generals were scheduled to host the all-star festivities June 22-23.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – On Monday, the Southern League announced the cancelation of the 2020 Southern League All-Star Game and Home Run Derby.

Tickets to the all-star game and home run derby will be refunded in full. The Generals said in a release they’ll announce any future all-star scheduling dates when they become available.