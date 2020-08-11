Mike Tyson-Roy Jones Jr. match postponed until Nov. 28

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Mike Tyson in 2019.(Photo by Rich Polk/Getty Images for iHeartMedia)

(WKRG) — The Mike Tyson-Roy Jones Jr. exhibition has been postponed.

The Ring reported eight-round event has been moved to Nov. 28. The exhibition match is taking place at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California, Yahoo! Sports reported.

The Ring reported sources said that the fight was moved because Tyson’s team felt they could maximize revenue by rescheduling. A meeting was held between both sides recently, and Jones approved of the switch.

The fight will be broadcast on pay-per-view.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories