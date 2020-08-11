Mike Tyson-Roy Jones Jr. match postponed until Nov. 28

Mike Tyson in 2019.(Photo by Rich Polk/Getty Images for iHeartMedia)

(WKRG) — The Mike Tyson-Roy Jones Jr. exhibition has been postponed.

The Ring reported eight-round event has been moved to Nov. 28. The exhibition match is taking place at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California, Yahoo! Sports reported.

The Ring reported sources said that the fight was moved because Tyson’s team felt they could maximize revenue by rescheduling. A meeting was held between both sides recently, and Jones approved of the switch.

The fight will be broadcast on pay-per-view.

LATEST STORIES