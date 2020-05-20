Mercedes dropping Superdome sponsorship

The Superdome is losing Mercedes-Benz as its sponsor after this fall’s Saints season. To add insult to injury, Forbes.com reports the German automaker is ditching New Orleans to focus on its attention on its sponsorship of the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, home of the Saints’ archrival Atlanta Falcons.

Mercedes signed a 10-year contract in 2011 to become the first corporate sponsor of the Superdome, in a deal estimated at betwen $50 to $60 million.

Forbes’ writer Christopher Dodson believes the Superdome won’t be without a sponsor for long. Studies show while the average NFL stadium receives 29,270 media mentions per season, the Superdome averages 40,064. In Forbes’ recent ranking of the most passionate fan bases in American sports, the Saints ranked third out of 123 NFL, NBA, MLB and NHL franchises. In addition, the stadium routinely hosts Super Bowls, NCAA Final Fours, and college football championship games.