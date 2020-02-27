McGill-Toolen girls fall to Spain Park in 7A semifinals

Class 7A Girls’ Semifinals: Spain Park 48, McGill-Toolen Catholic 35

(AHSAA/WKRG) — Spain Park senior Sarah Ashlee Barker scored 26 points and pulled down 10 rebounds Thursday afternoon to lead the Jaguars past McGill-Toolen Catholic 48-35 in the Class 7A girls’ semifinals of the 98th AHSAA 7A State Basketball Championships being held at the BJCC Legacy Arena.

The victory sets up an all-Hoover state championship game Saturday at Legacy Arena for the second time in four years as Sprain Park faces Hoover. Tip-off is set for 4 p.m. Both high schools are in the Hoover City School System.

Coach Carla Berry’s Yellow Jackets (26-7) were led by Nya Valentine’s nine points. She made two 3-pointers. Sanola Mixon had the other two treys to finish with six points. She also had three steals and three blocked shots. Lindsay Cox had eight points and Anna Reed McNeece had five points and five steals.

