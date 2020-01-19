‘Mattress Mack’ bets $1 million on Titans to beat Chiefs in AFC Championship Game

(ESPN) – A mattress mogul who lost a World Series bet after the Houston Astros lost to the Washington Nationals has placed a bet once again, only this time it’s on the Tennessee Titans.

The man they call “Mattress Mack” just bet $1 million on the underdog Tennessee Titans to beat the Kansas City Chiefs straight-up in Sunday’s AFC Championship Game.

On Sunday morning, Jim “Mattress Mack” McIngvale, a beloved furniture store owner in Houston, placed two $500,000 money-line bets on the Titans at 3-1 odds at the Beau Rivage and Scarlet Pearl casinos in Biloxi, Mississippi.

If Tennessee pulls off the upset, McIngvale would net $3 million.

McIngvale, who owns Gallery Furniture in Houston, is known for placing big sports bets to mitigate liability on promotional giveaways. In 2019, he offered to refund purchases of $3,000 or more if the Houston Astros won the World Series. Last fall, he flew around the nation, placing bets on the Astros totaling more than $11 million in Nevada, Mississippi and New Jersey. Houston lost to the Washington Nationals in the World Series, and McIngvale lost his bets, but did not have to refund the furniture proceeds.

There’s no promotion to hedge this time, McIngvale said, just a $1 million personal bet on an underdog he believes has a 50-50 shot of winning outright.

“I think it’s a toss-up, but when you get three-to-one, it certainly makes it better,” McIngvale told ESPN on Saturday. “It’s a close game, but three-to-one pays well.”

On Saturday, McIngvale posted on his verified Twitter account that he was looking for a legal sportsbook to take his action at +300. The odds around the market Sunday morning were slightly shorter, with most sportsbooks offering the Titans at +270.