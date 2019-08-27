Matthews, Jr., player during inaugural season, makes All Time BayBears Team

With the Mobile BayBears set to end a 23 year run, News-5 looks back at the best of the ‘Bears.

We are naming the WKRG News 5 All Time Mobile BayBears Team on wkrg.dom.

The selections are based on the player’s or coach’s overall career, not just their time in Mobile. We will reveal members one at a time as the BayBears approach their final game on Sept. 2.



#11

Gary Matthews, Jr. (1997-98)

Son of the former MLB All Star, Matthews played 28 games for the Baybears in their inaugural 1997 season and then spent all of 1998 in Mobile. He hit .307 in 72 games in a injury-shortened season. Mathews debuted with the Padres in 1999 and went on to spend 12 seasons in the big leagues with San Diego, the Cubs, Pittsburgh, the Mets, Baltimore, Texas, and the Angels. Matthews played in the 2006 All Star Game and was considered one of the best defensive outfielders of his era. Matthews was named in the 2007 Mitchell Report as a suspected steroid user.



Previously named:

General Manager – Bill Shanahan

Bat Boy – Wade Vadakin

Coach- Andy Green

Manager – Turner Ward

#28 Player – Wiki Gonzalez

#27 Player – Nick Ahmed

#26 Player – Sean Burroughs

#25 Player – Tyler Skaggs

#24 Player – Jake Lamb

#23 Player – Jarrod Parker

#22 Player – Brian Lawrence

#21 Player – Khalil Greene

#20 Player – A.J. Pollock

#19 Player – Adam Eaton (Pitcher)

#18 Player – Adam Eaton (Outfield)

#17 Player – Rodrigo Lopez

#16 Player – Gerardo Parra

#15 Player – Wade Miley

#14 Player – David Peralta

#13 Player – Ender Inciarte

#12 Player – Craig Breslow

