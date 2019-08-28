Mark Reynolds on All Time BayBears Team

With the Mobile BayBears set to end a 23 year run, News-5 looks back at the best of the ‘Bears.

We are naming the WKRG News 5 All Time Mobile BayBears Team on wkrg.dom.

The selections are based on the player’s or coach’s overall career, not just their time in Mobile. We will reveal members one at a time as the BayBears approach their final game on Sept. 2.

#10

Mark Reynolds 1B (2007)

Reynolds was released July 26th by the Colorado Rockies, just two home runs shy of 300 for his career. Reynolds played for the BayBears in 2007, the first season for the club as the Diamondbacks AA affiliate. He his .306 with six homers. On May 16, 2007, he debuted for the Diamondbacks and spent four seasons there. He later played for the Orioles, Indians, Yankees, Brewers, Cardinals, Nationals, and Rockies. Reynolds ranks 9th all time in strikeouts with 1,927 and holds the single season MLB record with 223 in 2009. He only played in Mobile a little more than a month, but that was long enough for Mark to meet General Manager Bill Shanahan’s daughter, Kathlene, whom he would later marry.

Previously named:

General Manager – Bill Shanahan

Bat Boy – Wade Vadakin

Coach- Andy Green

Manager – Turner Ward

#28 Player – Wiki Gonzalez

#27 Player – Nick Ahmed

#26 Player – Sean Burroughs

#25 Player – Tyler Skaggs

#24 Player – Jake Lamb

#23 Player – Jarrod Parker

#22 Player – Brian Lawrence

#21 Player – Khalil Greene

#20 Player – A.J. Pollock

#19 Player – Adam Eaton (Pitcher)

#18 Player – Adam Eaton (Outfield)

#17 Player – Rodrigo Lopez

#16 Player – Gerardo Parra

#15 Player – Wade Miley

#14 Player – David Peralta

#13 Player – Ender Inciarte

#12 Player – Craig Breslow

#11 Player – Gary Matthews, Jr.









