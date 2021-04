LUCEDALE, Miss. (WKRG) — Justin Steele, a local pitcher and George County High School Alum, made his big league baseball debut this week.

The former Rebel threw a scoreless inning and a third for the Chicago Cubs against Milwaukee with two strikeouts while giving up just one hit and walk.

It’s been a seven-year journey from the small town of Lucedale to the big leagues. Steele was a fifth-round selection for the Cubs in 2014.