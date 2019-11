TUSCALOOSA, ALABAMA – NOVEMBER 09: Clyde Edwards-Helaire #22 of the LSU Tigers runs with the ball during the first half against the Alabama Crimson Tide in the game at Bryant-Denny Stadium on November 09, 2019 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

(WKRG) — The 2nd College Football Playoff Poll was just released and a change at the top.

LSU’s impressive win over Alabama Saturday has moved the Tigers ahead of Ohio State as the new number 1 team in the Playoff Rankings.

LSU is number 1, Ohio State number 2, Clemson is number 3, followed by Georgia at number 4 and Alabama at number 5. Oregon is number 6.

LATEST STORIES