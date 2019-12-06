LSU football team heads to SEC Championship

LSU fans can be heard across the Redstick screaming ‘Geaux Tigers.’



As the LSU football players got on their bus to go to Atlanta for the SEC championship, fans say they know their beloved Tigers won’t let them down.



“I’ve been an LSU fan for so long and I just love what the team is doing,” Taijh Delahoussaye said.



The Tigers are undefeated and ranked second in the nation. LSU students say it has a lot to do with one man.



“Coach O has got them to really believe that they are the best team in the country,” Aaron Jackson said.



“Ed gives us a whole new energy and we needed that,” Hagen Brignac said. “When he came in it kind of changed a lot, which was good.”



Overall fans predict LSU will beat the Georgia Bulldogs and they say they’re excited to for what comes next.

“I’m excited to go out there and get another SEC championship and hopefully a national championship,” Delahoussaye said.