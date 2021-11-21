Louisiana Tech falls to Southern Miss, 35-19, in home finale

RUSTON, La. (WGNO) — The University of Southern Mississippi picked up its second win of the season during the 2021 finale against Louisiana Tech on the road in Ruston, La., on Saturday.

The Golden Eagles (2-9, 1-6 Conference USA), who had only previously beaten Grambling State, give first-year head coach Will Hall’s recruiting efforts a boost as the Bulldogs sent their seniors off in with a heart-breaking 35-19 loss in their home finale.

Southern Miss defeated Tech (3-8, 2-5) without bringing a quarterback to the game. Second-year freshman running back Frank Gore Jr, son of former NFL running back of the same name, rotated in as one of four non-QBs throughout the game.

Gore threw for two touchdowns and one interception in the game.

The Golden Eagles host Florida International University on Saturday, Nov. 27, while the Bulldogs wrap the season on the road against Rice on the same day.