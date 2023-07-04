MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — One local high schooler golfer will be in front of a national audience for the U.S. Women’s Open par three tournament at Pebble Beach this week.

Cottage Hill Christian’s Allyson Bell is one of just 13 girls in the country who have earned an opportunity to play in the tournament ahead of the major.

The 15-year old will tee up at “The Hay” on Wednesday. Bell says her mother delivered the big news.

“She called me. She was like, ‘Alison, check your email.’ I’m thinking it will be something normal. But once I found out, I was very excited,” said Bell. “This is a course that I’ve always wanted to play on.”

The rising sophomore plays a big role in youth golf on a local and national level. She serves as a coach and mentor as a LGPA E-Leader. In her position, Bell is hoping to inspire more girls to get into the sport.

“My message to them in golf and in life is to have ‘little girl big dreams,’” Bell explained. That’s our motto at LPGA Girls Golf. “So I want to say to them, never put yourself in a little box and always dream big, because once you dream big, you can do anything you want to.”

Bell has also had the opportunity to work alongside longtime Bishop State coach Ronald Davis. She plays a big part in “The Glove Foundation” which is a non-profit organization that helps inner-city youth learn the game of golf as well as life lessons.

Davis says Bell is vital to the non-profit’s success.

“When I realized I needed an E-Leader, I didn’t think of anyone else (Bell),” said Davis. “An E-Leader is basically a person that’s there to supplement what you’re doing.”

Davis says young girls and boys golfers look up to Bell and are more willing to learning under her.

“If you tell them (young golfers) to do something, they will totally ignore you,“ Davis explained. “Then turn around and she (Bell) can tell them the same thing and they’ll do everything she said do. And so she’s very valuable.”

The Glove Foundation provides clubs and equipment for young golfers to gauge their interest in the sport. For more information, you can visit the organization website here.